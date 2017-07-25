A MTV anunciou nesta terça-feira, 25, os indicados para a sua tradicional premiação Video Music Awards, que em 2017 tem o rapper Kendrick Lamar, a cantora Katy Perry e o cantor The Weeknd como líderes de indicações.
Lamar é o favorito com oito indicações, incluindo de melhor artista e de vídeo do ano para Humble. Com cinco indicações, The Weeknd também concorre nas principais categorias. Também com cinco, mas em categorias menos privilegiadas, Katy Perry tem indicações a melhor vídeo pop e colaboração para Chained To The Rythm.
Assim como fez recentemente na sua premiação para o cinema e para a TV, a MTV aboliu as categorias de gênero, como de “melhor cantor” ou “melhor cantora”. Agora, todos concorrem na mesma categoria de artista do ano. Os indicados nela são, além de Lamar e The Weeknd, as cantoras Lorde e Ariana Grande e ainda os cantores Bruno Mars e Ed Sheeran.
A vídeo do ano, além de Humble (de Lamar) e Reminder (de Weeknd), concorrem 24K Magic, de Bruno Mars, Scars To Your Beautiful, de Alessia Cara, e Wild Thoughts, do DJ Khaled com Rihanna e Bryson Tiller. Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados para a premiação, que será realizada no dia 27 de agosto.
Vídeo do Ano:
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
Artista do Ano
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Novo
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Melhor Colaboração
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Dont Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
Melhor Vídeo Pop
Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus – Malibu
Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Dont Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Melhor Vídeo de Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Big Sean – Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee
Melhor Vídeo Dance
Zedd e Alessia Cara – Stay
Kygo e Selena Gomez – It Aint Me
Calvin Harris – My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber e MØ – Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – Im The One
Melhor Vìdeo Rock
Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams
Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace
Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul
Green Day – Bang Bang
Foo Fighters – Run
Melhor Luta Contra o Sistema
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean – Light
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
Melhor Fotografia
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Imagine Dragons – Thunder
Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak
Halsey – Now or Never
John Legend – Surefire
Melhor Direção
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
The Weeknd – Reminder
Melhor Direção de Arte
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd – Reminder
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Melhor Coreografia
Kanye West – Fade
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Sia – The Greatest
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down
Melhor Edição
Future – Mask Off
Young Thug – Wyclef Jean
Lorde – Green Light
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer
The Weeknd – Reminder
